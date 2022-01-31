Bournemouth strike transfer agreement with Norwich City

AFC Bournemouth are said to have agreed a loan deal with Norwich City for Todd Cantwell, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The midfielder has struggled for form for the Canaries this season and now they are seemingly open to allowing the 23-year-old to leave on a temporary basis in order to get some more regualr game time under his belt.

Bournemouth have quickly emerged as potential suitors for the attacking midfielder and are said to have reached an agreement with the Premier League side today.

However they aren’t the only ones, with Greek side Olympiacos having also reached an agreement for the player too, which means it is down to Cantwell to decide where he wants to move before the window slams shut.

Cantwell has made just eight Premier League appearances this season and has only started twice since August, underlining just how big a fall from grace the player has had.

The midfielder is now into the final six months of his contract at Carrow Road.

The Verdict

This would be a very exciting addition for the Cherries if they can get the deal signed, sealed and delivered before the deadline tonight.

Cantwell was once rated as one of the best young prospects in the country but has seen his stock fall somewhat this season after struggling to hit top form.

Therefore a move to the South Coast would offer him the fresh start that he needs in order to get back on track after seeing his career with Norwich stutter.

Scott Parker will be all to aware of what the player offers in the final third and will be hoping that the 23-year-old can give his side that extra bit of quality in games that are tightly contested as they remain intent on securing a return to the Premier League.