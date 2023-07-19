Bournemouth have stepped up their interest for Newcastle United's Karl Darlow, amid interest from Leeds United, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

Football League World exclusively reported that Darlow, along with Freddie Woodman, Marek Rodak and Viktor Johansson had been discussed as a potential target.

Since then, Keith Downie of Sky Sports is reporting that the Whites are in a battle to sign the Newcastle goalkeeper, who has plenty of experience at Premier League and Championship level.

Darlow made his breakthrough in the professional game in his early 20's with Nottingham Forest, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper in the Championship before being signed by Newcastle in 2014 in a joint deal with Jamaal Lascelles.

However, he has struggled for game time for much of his spell at St James' Park and his nine-year stay at the clubs looks to be coming to an end shortly.

Championship sides Middlesbrough, Hull City, and Blackburn Rovers have all been linked, but the main interest comes from Leeds and Bournemouth.

Who is Karl Darlow?

Darlow had to wait until the 2016/17 season when the Magpies were in the Championship to get a real run of games in their first-team, but for most of his spell in the North East he has been an understudy to the likes of Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope.

Darlow played 25 times in the Premier League during the 2020-21 season but then reverted to being a backup for the next 18 months. The 32-year-old then joined Hull City on loan for the second half of the most recent 2022/23 campaign, keeping five Championship clean sheets in 12 outings for the Tigers and impressing in East Yorkshire.

Eddie Howe currently has a number of goalkeepers ahead of Darlow in the pecking order at Newcastle, with Pope, Dubravka, Loris Karius, and Mark Gillespie at his disposal currently.

He is under contract until the summer of 2025, but Newcastle are reportedly willing to allow him to depart this summer.

What's the latest in Leeds and Bournemouth's pursuit of Karl Darlow?

According to Alan Nixon, Bournemouth are now said to be pushing for Darlow and have stepped up their interest.

Nixon believes that he will cost around £5 million to pry from Newcastle's hands, with Bournemouth keen for some extra competition for Neto.

If Leeds move out Illan Meslier, then there interest may step up, too, but Bournemouth appear to be leading the race.

However, Nixon added that both clubs face a problem meeting Darlow's salary demands, which could require Newcastle to intervene and pay him off as part of the sale.

The news of Bournemouth's interest comes shortly before the i began reporting that Leeds have now entered talks to sign Darlow.

The reported fee relayed by Nixon has also previously been reported by The Northern Echo, who claim Newcastle will demand around the £5 million mark for the 32-year-old, which could price his second tier suitors out of a deal.

Should Leeds sign Darlow?

Leeds should be very keen to add Darlow, although £5 million seems fairly steep for a 32-year-old who is out of favour and in the last two years of his deal.

However, there is still a strong possibility that Illan Meslier will depart, meaning Darlow would be the club's number-one.

He would bring vital experience and authority to a position where Meslier is the club's most senior 'keeper at just 23-years-old.

Leeds may need to move quickly in order to prevent Bournemouth from picking him up now, but it appears they may currently be in second place for his signature.