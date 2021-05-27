Bournemouth staff member moves to clarify his position amid links with Celtic switch

Bournemouth first-team physio Jonny King has insisted that he is not preparing to make the move to Celtic as part of any potential move to follow Eddie Howe up to Glasgow if he gets the vacant managerial position.

It has been reported by the Daily Record that Howe remains a contender for the job at Celtic and that he is wanting to bring in trusted members of his coaching staff to the Scottish giants if he makes the move. Those coaches include the likes of Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and also Richard Hughes who would work as more of a technical director or chief scout.

There have been reports of rumours that King could also be making the switch to Celtic with Howe and his old colleagues. That came in the wake of the Bournemouth physio having confirmed on Twitter that he is set to leave the Cherries in the summer and bring an end to a seven-year spell with the Championship outfit.

However, King has now moved to clarify his position when quizzed by Celtic supporters on social media. According to the Daily Record, he insisted that he would not be making the move to Glasgow despite him being set to leave Bournemouth.

He said: I can assure you I’m not going to Celtic, so you can ask all your friends to stop messaging me.”

The verdict

This does clarify things somewhat regarding Celtic’s potential to have King make the move to Glasgow to potentially be part of Howe’s backroom team if he does get the job this summer. It seems that the Bournemouth physio does not yet know where his next destination will be after the decision was made for him to leave the Cherries this summer.

Given all of the speculation surrounding Howe, and various coaches and staff members associated with the former Bournemouth boss, you can understand why the links were instantly made between King and the Scottish giants when his departure from the Cherries was confirmed.

However, it seems like there was nothing concrete in any of those suggestions now. Celtic really need to get a move on now and secure a move for Howe if they are indeed looking to make him their next permanent manager. The speculation continues to build and supporters are wanting to get some clarity over the situation now.