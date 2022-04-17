Bournemouth set to re-ignite transfer interest in Derby County player

AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker is set to launch a fresh mission to sign Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, according to Alan Nixon.

The 28-year-old has scored 11 goals for the Rams in the Championship this season, but unless a miraculous turn-around happens in the next four matches then County will be relegated to League One for next season.

And with Lawrence’s contract set to expire this summer, he will become a free agent if he does not sign a new one once Chris Kirchner’s protracted takeover of the club goes through.

Lawrence was tracked by a plethora of clubs during the January transfer window with his future at Pride Park uncertain, with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers taking a keen interest.

Bournemouth were also one of the outfits that wanted to sign the attacking midfielder in the mid-season window – Lawrence however indicated his desire to see out the season under Wayne Rooney.

The Cherries though are set to make a new move for Lawrence though when the current campaign is done – regardless of which league they end up in for 2022-23.

The Verdict

As one of Derby’s top earners, it was always going to be difficult to see Lawrence committing to a new deal at Pride Park anyway once the takeover all goes through.

The ex-Manchester United man has bounced back from a tough season in 2020-21 and has been the club’s talisman recently, but he is definitely a lot better than League One, which is where the Rams will probably be playing next season.

Bournemouth, not content with adding the likes of Siriki Dembele, Ryan Christie and Jamal Lowe in the last year, look to want to bring another attacking midfielder into the fold – even though they have plenty already.

Lawrence guarantees goals at Championship level though so it’s understandable that Scott Parker wants him at the Vitality Stadium – if they’re promoted to the Premier League though then there will be question marks on whether he’s good enough to make the step up to the top flight.