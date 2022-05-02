Bournemouth set to make transfer decision regarding 24-year-old

Todd Cantwell’s time at Bournemouth looks set to be coming to an end in the near future as it appears unlikely that the promotion-chasing side are going to trigger a permanent option in his loan deal, according to Dorset Live.

It is understood that the £10 million fee that the Cherries would owe Norwich City is seen as too much for a player who has not had a big enough impact on the side since his arrival.

Cantwell is also not seen as a player that fits in Scott Parker’s system, so suitability is an important factor in the decision.

It is understood that the last week has not helped the 24-year old’s chances of earning a permanent stay with Bournemouth.

An injury saw him pull out of training last Monday which also saw him miss the midweek action against Swansea City.

Cantwell returned to training on Thursday following complaints of back pain, but was not selected in the comfortable 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Despite the early optimism among the club and supporters upon the capture of his signing in January, things have fizzled out for the playmaker during his time at the Vitality Stadium.

That means an underwhelming return to Carrow Road is now likely, with Dean Smith’s side having had their relegation to the Championship confirmed on Saturday.

The Verdict

Cantwell is an impressive player who just can’t find the consistency to string together good performances.

The Norwich player has had his bright sparks during his time with Bournemouth but it is now evident a return is the most likely option.

That he is being left out of the 18-man matchday squads at such a vital point in the season is telling.

Cantwell will have to start fresh again in the summer and prove to Smith that he is a vital player to the club as they seek to return to the Premier League immediately.