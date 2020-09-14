Bournemouth set £50m price tag on in demand attacker amid Premier League interest

Bournemouth have placed a £50 million valuation on David Brooks, with the likes of Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all interested according to The Sun.

Brooks endured an injury hit campaign last season for the Cherries with the attacker unable to really influence the Cherries’ fortunes on the field and prevent them from suffering relegation back down to the Championship – and the 23-year-old has emerged as a key target for a number of Premier League clubs.

The winger came off the bench for Bournemouth during their opening day win against Blackburn Rovers, and Jason Tindall will be hopeful that Brooks can remain with the Cherries and become an integral part of their side as they target an immediate return to the Premier League this term.

It is thought that Bournemouth are valuing Brooks at around £50 million with Leicester leading the chase for the winger and Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested, but the Cherries are keen to make sure they keep hold of the 23-year-old.

The verdict

Bournemouth have already lost the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake from their squad and the Cherries will be determined to make sure that any other key departures only leave the club as long as they receive a large transfer fee for them.

Brooks is certainly a player that could very much be integral for the Cherries’ hopes of earning promotion back to the Premier League this term, and they should therefore be prepared to hold out for a significant offer before contemplating selling the 23-year-old.

However, Brooks is arguably too good a player to have around the club if he is unhappy, and Bournemouth might be forced into allowing him to leave for the right price should a suitable offer come their way for the Wales international during the transfer window.