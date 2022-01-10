Bournemouth reveal response to Newcastle interest in striker

Bournemouth striker Dom Solanke has helped fire his club into the automatic promotion places so far this campaign – and it’s led to interest in his services from Newcastle this month, as reported by the Daily Echo.

However, despite this fresh interest in his services from the Premier League side, it looks like the Cherries are not prepared to do business for the forward. As reported by Talksport journalist Alex Crook, Scott Parker is not prepared for any bids from the club.

With 25 appearances and 18 goals so far this season, he’s been absolutely pivotal to Bournemouth and their rise to the top of the division and to lose him in the middle of the season would be a blow.

He’s already proven he can be a high-end Championship striker and with the newfound wealth that Newcastle have, they clearly feel that he could do a job for them too in trying to keep them in the Premier League.

However, the Cherries are not willing to easily part with their star striker and this report states that Bournemouth are not preparing themselves for any offers from Eddie Howe’s team for the attacker.

He’s tried his luck in the Premier League before and managed only four goals in 24 starts but he has since established himself as a line leader.

Bournemouth though may not have to worry about Solanke doing the business in the Premier League, as it looks as though they could be keeping hold of the forward beyond this winter window as they look to try and seal a promotion again.

The Verdict

Dom Solanke has become one of the best strikers in the division, so Bournemouth are well within their right to try and keep hold of him beyond this window.

Any bid for the striker, especially from Newcastle who have some fresh wealth, could be tempting but in the bigger picture it would be more beneficial for the Cherries to keep hold of the forward. He has been one of the highest scorers in the division and he’s one of the main reasons as to why they are where they are in the table.

If they can keep hold of him, then he could even do the business for them in the top flight if they can bag that promotion. Either way, Scott Parker is definitely getting the best out of him and it would be ideal for him to stay right now.

It looks though as if the forward will be playing for Bournemouth for the foreseeable future, with Scott Parker not prepared for offers.