Bournemouth respond to big-money offer as fresh interest builds in West Ham and Southampton target

AFC Bournemouth have rejected an offer from Villarreal for Arnaut Danjuma, according to Sky Sports News reporter Mark McAdam.

The Spanish club have reportedly made an offer of €15million for the player as they look to strike an early-summer deal.

#afcb have rejected a €15 million offer from Villarreal CF for Arnaut Danjuma. Danjuma scored 17 Championship goals last season. Latest with @MichaelBridge_ — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) July 10, 2021

The 24-year-old enjoyed a wonderful season for the Championship club last term as he scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in just 37 appearances for the Cherries.

Unfortunately despite his individual numbers, Danjuma’s impact wasn’t enough to secure promotion for Bournemouth who missed out on automatic promotion, before being knocked out of the play-offs by eventual promotion-winners Brentford over two legs.

As a result it seems that a move away from the Vitality Stadium could be on the cards.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that Danjuma is attracting the attention of several Premier League clubs including both Southampton and West Ham United who are both keen on bringing the player to the Premier League.

However with Spanish side Villarreal having a formal offer rejected, it remains to be seen what the next step will be as his future remains a key talking point over the summer months.

The verdict

It’s no surprise at all to see Arnaut Danjuma attracting such interest.

The player was wonderful to watch for Bournemouth last term and being honest he was absolutely crucial to the club’s journey to the play-offs.

In my opinion, Danjuma is too good to be playing in the Championship and so he will surely be considering his options as summer interest builds in his services.

Villarreal would be a good move for the player, but if anyone comes in from one of Europe’s top leagues then I’d expect him to consider it.