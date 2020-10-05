Bournemouth reject bid for attacker

The Josh King transfer saga has taken another twist after Bournemouth rejected a bid from Serie A outfit Tornio, according to The Athletic.

King, who has enjoyed five successful seasons with the Cherries since making the switch from Blackburn Rovers in 2015, wants to leave club and continue playing at the highest level.

The 28-year-old scored 48 goals in 161 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth, who ended their five-year stay in the Premier League after they were relegated last season.

Tottenham were interested in signing the Norwegian striker, according to the Daily Mail, but now King has a host of European outfits on his radar – including both Sevilla and Fiorentina – although The Athletic believe that the Italians are the only side to launch an official bid, which was turned down by the south coast outfit.

King has less than nine months remaining on his current deal and has featured just once for Bournemouth since their relegation, as a substitute in the 1-0 victory over Norwich City last month.

The Verdict

Bournemouth are clearly doing everything they can to ensure King remains a Cherries player after tonight’s 11pm deadline – and with the clock ticking, the former Manchester United striker might not get his wish of a move away.

However, considering King has spent his entire career in England, a switch to Serie A would be a surprise, especially as Tornio don’t offer up European football and finished 16th in Serie A last term.