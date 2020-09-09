Bournemouth register interest in signing EFL forward ahead of 2020/21 season

Bournemouth are reportedly keen on signing Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell according to The Express.

Campbell was a rare bright spark for the Potters in a disappointing league campaign on the whole, as they finished 15th in the Championship table.

The forward netted 13 goals in 39 appearances for Michael O’Neill’s side, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Stoke will be eager to keep hold of Campbell ahead of the new Championship season, but they could have a potential replacement lined up already, with the Potters closing in on a deal to sign Barnsley’s Jacob Brown.

A move to Bournemouth could be a tempting proposition for Campbell as well, with the Cherries looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Jason Tindall.

The Cherries have recently confirmed that Callum Wilson has left the club to join Newcastle United, whilst they’re also being faced with considerable interest in Joshua King’s services.

Therefore, Bournemouth are planning ahead for King’s potential departure, and have targeted Campbell as one of the main players they’re looking at ahead of the new season.

Stoke are due to take on Millwall in their first league match of the season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Potters this weekend.

Whilst Bournemouth host Blackburn Rovers in their first match back in the Championship, where they’ll be eager to kick off the new league campaign with a positive result.

The Verdict:

This would be a smart bit of business.

Bournemouth were always going to be faced with losing some of their key players before the new season got under way, and I think it’s only a matter of time before King is to follow Wilson out of the club.

Campbell is a more than good enough replacement this season though, as he has already shown that he can score goals consistently in the Championship.

Bournemouth need a striker that can fire them straight back into the Premier League, and I think Campbell is the player to do just that if King is to depart.