Bournemouth promotion winner receives Jurgen Klopp message

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent his congratulations to Nat Phillips, after he helped Bournemouth secure promotion from the Championship on Tuesday night.

Phillips joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool back in the January transfer window, and has since gone on to make 17 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries.

The centre back played the full 90 minutes for Bournemouth on Tuesday, as they confirmed promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, thanks to substitute Kieffer Moore’s late strike from a brilliantly worked Philip Billing free kick.

Klopp meanwhile, spent Tuesday night watching his Liverpool side secure their place in this season’s Champions League final, with a 3-2 win away to Villarreal securing a 5-2 aggregate semi final victory.

But despite that eventful evening for the Liverpool boss, it seems he was still aware of the success one of his players was enjoying out on loan elsewhere.

As reported by The Daily Mirror, Klopp ended his post-match press conference after that win at Villarreal by simply saying: “Congratulations to Nat Phillips, by the way”.

The Verdict

This is really good to see from Klopp in all fairness.

It was a huge game for his Liverpool side on Tuesday, and one in which they found themselves under plenty of pressure, before producing an excellent second half comeback to secure their place in the final.

As a result, you could have understood it if in all the excitement of that match, Phillips’ own success with Bournemouth has slipped Klopp’s mind.

However, it seems that is something he was well aware of, and it will be interesting whether Phillips’ own future lies back at Liverpool, Bournemouth, or elsewhere beyond the end of this season.