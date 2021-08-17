Bournemouth poised to finalise transfer swoop for 30-y/o

Bournemouth are close to signing goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a free transfer.

🍒 BREAKING: I understand #AFCB have agreed terms with Norway 🇳🇴 international goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland on a deal until the end of the season. Nyland was most recently understudy at #Norwich. I can also report that this doesn’t affect #AFCB’s pursuit of #NUFC GK Freddie Woodman. pic.twitter.com/LkIaWnf8hq — Kris Temple (@kristemple) August 17, 2021

The Norwegian international, who has previously played in the Championship for Aston Villa, joined Norwich City last season but didn’t feature in a game as the Canaries went on to win promotion.

With the 30-year-old leaving following his deal expiring in the summer, he has been on the lookout for a new club and reporter Kris Temple has revealed that a deal has been reached with the Cherries.

“I understand Bournemouth have agreed terms with Norway international goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland on a deal until the end of the season.”

Interestingly, the update also states that Scott Parker is still keen on bringing Freddie Woodman to the club, although any deal for the Newcastle keeper is going to happen closer to the deadline due to the injury situation the Magpies have.

If Woodman does sign, Nyland will likely be backup to the England youth international, and he will compete with Mark Travers for the number one shirt if he doesn’t arrive.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible move for Bournemouth as they are short in the keeper department and they are set to sign an experienced player who is a more than capable backup.

In an ideal world, they would get Woodman and you can be sure that Parker will keep pushing for that signing but he still needs more competition, which Nyland provides.

So, this is a low-risk move that ensures Travers has serious competition and it will be interesting to see who the number one is for Bournemouth when the window shuts.

