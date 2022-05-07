Bournemouth plotting summer transfer swoop for Chelsea player

Bournemouth are looking to bring in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill next season on loan after his impressive spell with Huddersfield Town.

The centre-back is currently with the Terriers, featuring in 28 games in the current campaign as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

Colwill has impressed for Carlos Corberan’s side, with his performances catching the eye of plenty of suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

And, the Daily Mail have revealed that the Cherries have joined the race to land the 19-year-old, with Scott Parker hoping to bring the youngster in on their return to the top-flight.

The report states that whilst the teenager has plenty of admirers at Stamford Bridge, it’s highly unlikely that he will break into Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans next season, so a temporary spell in the Premier League would be preferred.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, the potential obstacles to a deal will be the number of rivals also keen to do a deal, with Colwill sure to be on Huddersfield’s radar if they are successful in the play-offs.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see that there is plenty of interest in Colwill, because he has been outstanding this season and looks capable of handling the step up.

Of course, his only focus right now will be to help the Terriers to promotion and then he will decide his future in the summer.

But, it’s clear that Colwill is going to have a lot of offers coming his way, so the player and Chelsea will have a big call to make on where he wants to be playing next season.

