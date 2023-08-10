Having completed a whole host of incoming transfers this summer, it was somewhat to be expected that Norwich City would make some money back somehow.

The Canaries haven't exactly splashed out under David Wagner, with lots of experience coming in on free transfers, with only Switzerland international Christian Fassnacht arriving from Young Boys for a significant undisclosed fee.

City got off to the best possible start in their 2023-24 season against Hull City with a last-minute winner from Adam Idah, but there was a noticeable absentee from the matchday squad in Max Aarons.

It was expected over the summer that the 23-year-old right-back would be departing the Norfolk outfit, with sporting director Stuart Webber even revealing that it was probably time for Aarons to seek a fresh challenge with 12 months remaining on his contract.

There has been Premier League interest in recent times but no offers, but it was still a real surprise when it emerged on Wednesday that Leeds United were set to win the race to sign Aarons, in a move that would see him re-unite with former manager Daniel Farke.

However, in a sudden twist, AFC Bournemouth hijacked the move for Aarons and agreed a deal to take him to the Cherries, with an initial £7 million fee agreed, per Fabrizio Romano.

If all goes to plan including personal terms and a medical, it looks as though Norwich will be landing a seven-figure windfall from Andoni Iraola's side, but there could be more to come.

Who do Bournemouth want to sign from Norwich as well as Max Aarons?

That is because according to a report from TEAMtalk, the south coast club are eyeing up a second raid of the Canaries for young centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

The full Republic of Ireland international has also reportedly been tracked by Burnley, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest according to TEAMtalk's report, and in January a bid of £20 million was turned down for the 21-year-old, according to sporting director Webber.

Webber revealed in May that he would be surprised if Omobamidele was still at the club by the time the September 1 transfer deadline came around and he would be allowed to depart if the right offer landed on the table, but so far that has yet to happen.

Bournemouth though could now be set to test Norwich's resolve with just three weeks remaining of the transfer window.

What is Andrew Omobamidele's current situation at Norwich?

Omobamidele has played just 49 league matches for City, including five appearances in the Premier League.

The Irishman was a regular feature for the club in the Championship last season, playing 34 times under Dean Smith and David Wagner, but despite his impressive performances his side could only finish 13th in the second tier standings.

The 21-year-old is under contract at Norwich until the summer of 2026, but as stated by Webber he will be allowed to leave should a suitable offer come in for his services.

City have been active in the transfer market this summer by adding experienced Irishman Shane Duffy to their backline, and he started alongside Ben Gibson and ahead of Omobamidele on the opening day of the season against Hull, perhaps as a sign of what Wagner's line-up could look like after the transfer window closes.