It is already looking like being a summer of big change at Sheffield United in more ways than one.

Behind the scenes, talks look to be ongoing about a proposed takeover of the club by an American-based consortium.

After a dismal relegation from the Premier League after just a single season in the top-flight, there is going to be changes to the playing squad as well, as the Blades prepare for the Championship.

Indeed, a number of exits from Bramall Lane among the first-team squad have already been confirmed, as several contracts come to an end.

Now, the latest of those individuals to have their next move away from Sheffield United announced is Daniel Jebbison.

Bournemouth swoop for Sheffield United striker

Jebbison is one of those players who was out of contract with the Blades this summer, something that Bournemouth have taken advantage of.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Premier League side confirmed that they have completed the signing of the striker, following the expiration of his contract at Bramall Lane.

While some of those Sheffield United moved on this summer will have departed due to the club's decision, it seems that was not the case with Jebbison.

The Yorkshire club had confirmed in their statement on the striker's departure, that they had offered him a sizable contract to remain at Bramall Lane, highlighting their desire to keep him.

Daniel Jebbison senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 35 3 1 Chorley 2 0 0 Burton Albion 23 9 0 As of 10th July 2024

The £1.5 million that has reportedly come the Yorkshire club's way is unlikely to feel like proper compensation while by agreeing a deal to sign Jebbison, Bournemouth have now handed the Blades something of a blow.

It could also be argued that the Cherries' plan for Jebbison now that he has made that move, means that it could yet be about to hurt Sheffield United for a second time.

Daniel Jebbison could move again this summer

While he has only just completed his move to Bournemouth, there is a chance the 20-year-old could be set for another transfer in the current window.

According to reports, Jebbison is a player who his new side see as having potential for the future, and as a result, there is a good chance he will be sent out on loan for more game time this season.

Given clubs are always on the lookout for strikers who are a threat in front of goal, it would be no surprise to see a number of Championship clubs look to take advantage of that situation.

Indeed, Leeds United are among those to have been credited with an interest in him already this summer.

Considering they will be targeting an immediate promotion back from the second-tier next season, that will be a concern for Sheffield United.

If Jebbison is to make a move on loan to a Championship club this summer, then it means there is a chance he could deal a blow to the Blades.

That could come directly, by scoring goals against Chris Wilder's side that take points off them in the promotion race, or by helping another side overhaul them in the race for a place in the top-flight.

It is of course, also worth noting that if it is to be Leeds specifically, he will be joining a direct rival to the Blades for promotion, after the Elland Road club's defeat in the play-off final last season.

With all that in mind, it seems that even though he has just confirmed his move away from Bramall Lane, those connected with Sheffield United may still need to take a keen interest in Jebbison's immediate future this summer.