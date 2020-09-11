Bournemouth midfielder linked with somewhat surprising European move

Turkish giants Besiktas are among the clubs interested in a move for AFC Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter according to The Sun.

Arter spent last year’s campaign on loan with Fulham in the Championship, and made 29 appearances for the Cottagers in total during the 2019/20 season.

His efforts helped Scott Parker’s side win promotion back into the Premier League after a play-off final win over Brentford at Wembley.

It is also claimed that Ankaragucu and Denizlispor are also interested in signing Arter ahead of the new league campaign, with his future with Bournemouth remaining unclear at this moment in time.

The Cherries were relegated into the Championship last season after a disappointing campaign under the management of Eddie Howe.

Jason Tindall is now in charge of the club, and it seems as though the newly-appointed boss could be faced with a number of players leaving the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have already left the club, whilst Joshua King continues to be linked with a move elsewhere before the new season starts.

Bournemouth host Blackburn Rovers in their first match of the 2020/21 season this weekend, in what could prove to be a tricky test up against Tony Mowbray’s side.

The Verdict:

They’re clearly looking to trim the wage bill.

Bournemouth will be preparing for life back in the Championship, and for that to happen, they need to move players on before the transfer window closes.

I didn’t expect a club of Besiktas’ quality to be looking at a deal to sign Arter though, as they’re a club with a sizeable stature in European football.

It’ll be an interesting few weeks ahead though, and I’m intrigued to see whether Arter is involved in Bournemouth’s squad for their match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.