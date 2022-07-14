Bournemouth midfielder emerges on transfer radar of League One club

Burton Albion are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Having originally joined Bournemouth’s academy ranks in the summer of 2018, the 20-year-old made two appearances for the Cherries last summer.

Both of those outings came in the FA Cup, and it now seems as though the young midfielder could be on the move again this summer, as he looks to experience more regular game time next season.

According to this latest update, Moriah-Welsh is now training with Burton, as the League One club consider whether or not to make a move to complete his signing for the coming campaign.

It is thought that Bournemouth are willing to let the midfielder go out on loan this season, as he is unlikely to get much first-team football at The Vitality Stadium, after their promotion back to the Premier League.

Burton have made two first-team signings this summer, with midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn joining permanently from Oldham, while goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo has arrived on loan from Aston Villa.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good deal for all involved.

Burton do not currently have a great deal of options in the centre of midfield as things stand, so that is an area they may want to add to in what remains of the window.

As a result, not only would this signing allow the Brewers to strengthen in an area that needs new additions, it would also ensure that Moriah-Welsh should get plenty of opportunities for first-team football next season.

That would ensure that both parties get what they want from this, meaning that if the 20-year-old performs well on trial, it would be little surprise to see this deal completed.