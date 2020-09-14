Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling is attracting the interest of Turkish side Ankaragucu with the midfielder entering the final year of his contract with the Cherries, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Gosling came off the bench for Bournemouth in their opening day win against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday and the experienced midfielder has been a vital member of the Cherries’ squad throughout his time at the club, but he was limited to just 24 league appearances last term.

The 30-year-old helped the Cherries earn promotion to the Premier League during their last season in the Championship, and he offers very dependable back up to the likes of Lewis Cook and Jefferson Lerma and that would be an important asset for Bournemouth this term.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Bournemouth players are playing now?

1 of 14 Which club is Shaun MacDonald playing for now? Wigan Athletic Rotherham United Coventry City Wycombe Wanderers

However, with Gosling now entering the final year of his current deal with the Cherries it is now thought that Ankaragucu are keen on making a move for him, and it will be interesting to see whether the 30-year-old wants to make a move away.

Bournemouth. Turkish side Ankaragucu keen on midfielder Dan Gosling. Last year of contract. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 13, 2020

The verdict

Gosling has been a highly influential member of the Cherries’ squad for a number of seasons now and he offers real leadership qualities and experience, and those are the sorts of qualities that you would imagine Jason Tindall will be needing to have around his squad this term.

However, Gosling is no longer a guaranteed started for the Cherries and that could be enough to convince him to make a potential move away from the club, with Ankaragucu offering him the prospect of going and trying out a different league and different style of play.

The midfielder is in the last year of his contract so Bournemouth may allow him to leave so he they do not lose him for free next summer, but that would be dependent on whether they would be looking to offer him fresh terms or not.