Bournemouth manager Scott Parker makes ‘assault’ claim after flashpoint in defeat to Preston

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was left angered by the match officials in their 2-1 defeat away at Preston on Saturday.

Preston scored a late winner thanks to Emil Riis Jakobsen after Cameron Archer cancelled out Jamal Lowe’s opener for the Cherries.

After Jakobsen’s winner, Parker was shown a red card by the referee along with Adam Smith who had been substituted. Parker felt there was a foul on Philip Billing in the build-up to Alan Browne providing the assist for North End’s winning goal in the 90th minute.

He let his feelings be known in his post-match interview, telling Dorset Live: “I can always accept mistakes but the second goal is just criminal. I just don’t understand how you make the mistake.

“The ref has got a perfect view. Phillip Billing, someone has literally assaulted him in the middle of the park and the ref has decided to play on – which is fine.

“But the play-on rule is you play on and if there isn’t an advantage you can call it back. I could understand if we were a minute down the road on the play-on. We are literally two seconds. They turned the ball over and he doesn’t give the foul.”

Parker was shown a red card by the referee for his protests, leaving him as equally confused: “I just asked the question. I didn’t use any foul or abusive language to the official.

“I definitely have not used anything. Maybe I was animated? Maybe that’s the reason, I don’t know.”

The defeat now means Bournemouth sit third, one point off from Huddersfield in second place, although the Cherries do have four games in hand.

Parker’s side will be looking to respond to this setback when they return to action at home to bottom side Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

It was a poor defeat for Bournemouth away at Preston in a period where they need to be getting points on the board.

Huddersfield’s form means there’s no room for error now for a side who have been inconsistent since Christmas and with the run of games Bournemouth have got coming up, it’s not going to be easy.

They are however blessed with a squad that is packed full of quality. However, Parker has to find a way to blend them in quickly otherwise Bournemouth could face the playoffs once again.