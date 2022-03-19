Bournemouth manager heaps praise on midfielder following return to form

Scott Parker has heaped praise on Lewis Cook following a number of impressive performances from the midfielder.

Parker has been praising his creative midfielder Lewis Cook after his return from injury, saying “has got the capabilities of being a Premier League midfield player”.

Cook suffered an ACL injury a year ago and has been fighting back to full fitness since and after making his return in November, he’s established himself in the first team for the Cherries once again.

The former Leeds man did struggle early on, and there was added competition from the likes of Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Ben Pearson and Gavin Kilkenny. But since the turn of the year, Cook has established himself as a key figure in the Parker’s side.

This has left Parker praising his midfielder, telling the Bournemouth Echo: “I think in the last four or five games he’s been outstanding really. Been a real driver, shown his quality and I think he’s an all-round midfield player.

“I still see loads and loads of improvement. I still see facets of his game which need improving, definitely. But certainly I see someone who is taking all information on board and executing that. He’s becoming that all-rounder of a midfielder, which I’d like him to be really.”

When asked if a return to the international stage could be a realistic target for Cook, Parker said: “Maybe. It’s a big ask. But certainly Lewis Cook has got the capabilities of being a Premier League midfield player.

“That’s the league you’re going to need to be in and you’re going to need to be doing it week in, week out in that league.”

The Verdict

It’s perhaps stating the obvious from Parker given that Cook was signed while Bournemouth were in the Premier League, as well as being called up to the preliminary England squad for the 2018 World Cup.

However, Cook has the ability to be the best midfielder in the Championship. He’s got ability and has shown he can perform in the Premier League as well. Despite two serious knee injuries, there’s still plenty of time for Cook who only recently turned 25.

It seems a certainty that he will be playing Premier League football next season, whether that’s with Bournemouth or not.