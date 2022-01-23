Bournemouth make transfer approach for Peterborough man amid Celtic, Rangers and Fulham interest

Championship promotion chasers AFC Bournemouth have had multiple offers rejected for Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele, according to Football Insider.

The Cherries are looking to strengthen their squad for the remaining months of the season and have already been linked to towering strikers Kieffer Moore and Andy Carroll.

A diminutive forward also looks to be of interest though and Dembele is one player who is seemingly on Scott Parker’s wanted list, with the 25-year-old being linked with Fulham last season when Parker was manager at Craven Cottage.

The Championship table-toppers remain interested this month, per Football Insider, as well as long-term admirers Rangers and Celtic, the latter of which have Dembele’s younger brother Karamoko under contract.

But it is only Bournemouth who have made an official approach for the Ivory Coast-born individual, who is out of contract at the Abax Stadium at the end of the current campaign and has turned down a number of fresh new offers from Posh, having scored five times in the Championship this season.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen as to whether Bournemouth go in with a third offer for the dynamic winger, but Peterborough’s resolve will surely be tested in the coming days.

They will obviously not want to lose Dembele as they are in a relegation battle, however it appears that there’s no chance he will sign a new contract.

That means it may be wise to cash in now whilst they still can instead of losing him for free in the summer – he’s a talented player but Darragh MacAnthony can make some profit still on his investment.

An auction could end up happening now that Bournemouth’s interest has been made public though – that would suit Peterborough to the ground but they’d need time to bring in a replacement.