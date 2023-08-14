Despite Chelsea pulling out of a deal for his services last week, Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League.

In somewhat of a surprise twist however, Bournemouth have triggered the United States international's £20 million release clause.

That is according to TalkSPORT's Alex Crook, who first reported that the Cherries had made the offer and per Fabrizio Romano, the south coast outfit are now confident of agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old despite him having interest elsewhere.

Adams is believed to be keen on a move to the Vitality Stadium and it now remains to be seen if they can get a deal over the line among other top flight interest.

What clubs are interested in signing Tyler Adams?

They may face stiff competition though to get it done quickly as the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion are also in the running, having sold Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a British record fee of £115 million.

It was also reported last week by Football Insider that Aston Villa were ready to trigger Adams' release clause as well, although injuries to Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings may have changed their priorities since.

Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are other clubs that have reportedly expressed their interest, per the Daily Mail, but it appears that Bournemouth are now in the hot-seat to land the defensive midfielder.

The Cherries have well and truly splashed the cash this summer already, with the likes of Hamed Traore, Alex Scott, Milos Kerkaz, Max Aarons, Justin Kluivert and Romain Faivre all arriving to put their spend at around €100.8 million (£86.7 million), per TransferMarkt.

And if a deal is concluded for Adams, then their spend would rocket past the £100 million mark for the summer window as American owner Bill Foley - who is now trying to bring in his fellow countryman to strengthen Andoni Iraola's engine room - looks to make his mark in the Premier League.

Adams though will not be available for action straight away at whatever club he signs for as he is still recovering from hamstring surgery which he underwent earlier this year, with an expected return date being sometime in September, according to Leeds head coach Daniel Farke.

How has Tyler Adams performed for Leeds?

Adams signed for Leeds last summer from RB Leipzig as part of Jesse Marsch's transfer splurge, with the same £20 million release clause that he has at this moment in time spent to bring him to Elland Road.

The 36-cap USA international was a regular starter when fit for the Whites in his debut year, but he suffered a hamstring injury in March which curtailed his campaign and ruled him out of the final 12 matches of the season.

It now looks as though a 2-2 draw with Brighton in March at Elland Road was Adams' final match for Leeds as he will be part of the mass summer exodus from West Yorkshire, but it remains to be seen where his next destination will be.

What is Tyler Adams' contract situation at Leeds?

Adams signed a five-year contract last summer with Leeds, meaning he has just under four years remaining on his deal at Elland Road.

However, like many recent United signings under the Victor Orta administration, Adams had a clause in his contract allowing him to leave if they were to be relegated.

Whilst others had loan clauses though, such as Jack Harrison who moved to Everton earlier on Monday, Adams' is a permanent clause but it will mean that Leeds make their money back on what they paid to Leipzig for his services.