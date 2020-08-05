Bournemouth make approach for Coventry City boss Robins

AFC Bournemouth have reportedly enquired about the availability of Coventry City manager Mark Robins as they look to get themselves a replacement for Eddie Howe, as per Teamtalk.

The Cherries are heading back to the Championship after a dream spell in the Premier League eventually came to an end and many fans of the south coast club have been paying tribute to Howe, who helped get them there, after he decided to move on.

Indeed, the next man to come into the club will have quite the act to follow and it sounds as though they are keen on Sky Blues manager Robins, who has shown real class and guts to get Coventry back into the Championship over the past few seasons.

As per the report, the likes of Jason Tindall and John Terry have been mentioned as potential successors but the Cherries have now sounded out Robins to see if they could get him down from the Midlands.

The Verdict

Robins has done a wonderful job at Coventry with some of the stuff that he has to contend with going on off of the field.

Their promotion from League One whilst not even playing at their own ground is a real achievement and it seems as though it has caught the Cherries’ eye – though it remains to be seen if anything comes of it.