Bournemouth are in talks with AZ Alkmaar as they look to sign Milos Kerkez, who had been on the radar of Leicester City and Leeds United.

Who is Milos Kerkez?

The 19-year-old left-back is seen as a top talent in Europe in his position after an outstanding year in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar.

Kerkez featured regularly as they finished fourth in the table, whilst they also reached the semi-final of the Europa Conference League, where they lost to West Ham.

Even though the Hungarian international only joined the Dutch side from AC Milan 18 months ago, it appears he could be on the move again.

That’s after the Daily Mail revealed that Bournemouth have started discussions about signing the teenager, as they look to strengthen their squad following Andoni Iraola’s appointment last month.

The update confirms that both Leeds and Leicester have been tracking Kerkez, although it’s unclear whether relegation to the Championship has ended any chance of the player moving to either club.

But, that seems likely, as it has been claimed that AZ are looking for around £20m for their exciting talent.

Leeds are expected to be in the market for a new left-back this summer though, as it has been a problem position over the years, and Junior Firpo is expected to leave Elland Road.

Which club will Milos Kerkez join?

This is an example of the cost of relegation to both Leeds and Leicester, as you would think that they’re no longer in the market to sign Kerkez - someone who is a very exciting talent and would have been a great addition for either side. Even though they’ve been monitoring him, it’s hard to imagine the youngster will move to the Championship, especially given the offers he could have on the table.

Plus, the immediate concern for Leeds and Leicester is to bring money in. Both know that they need to reshape their squads this summer, and it’s difficult to see them splashing out £20m for one player in this transfer window.

From Kerkez’s perspective, the chance to join Leicester or Leeds would have surely appealed had they remained in the Premier League, but it now appears that he could get the chance to test himself in England’s top-flight with Bournemouth.