Bournemouth lodge bid to sign Middlesbrough midfielder

Bournemouth have entered the race to sign Marcus Tavernier, according to Bournemouth Echo.

The Cherries have lodged a bid to sign the 23-year old, as they face competition for the player from Nottingham Forest.

Both clubs earned promotion from the Championship last season so are looking to build squads capable of competing in the top flight.

Tavernier has been identified by both Scott Parker and Steve Cooper as a transfer target for this summer.

It is believed that a £10 million offer could be enough to persuade Middlesbrough to part ways with the player.

Tavernier has been with Boro since 2014, arriving from the Newcastle United academy.

In his time at the club, he has come through the ranks to make 155 appearances for the first team squad.

He has also bagged 18 goals, with two appearances also coming against Bournemouth.

The midfielder also spent a stint on loan with MK Dons in 2018 before going on to cement his place as a first team regular in Middlesbrough.

He was an important player for Wilder last season, playing 44 times in the league as the team finished 7th in the table.

The Verdict

Bournemouth have not quite splashed the cash as many may have expected upon gaining promotion.

Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks have both signed as free agents, with no other incomings having arrived just yet.

So this would be the biggest deal the club has worked on so far this summer which would put a lot of pressure on Tavernier to succeed.

A £10 million fee for the player would be tempting for Middlesbrough, but they did just receive a big fee for the sale of Spence so they may feel emboldened to hold out for more considering the importance of Tavernier to Wilder’s plans.