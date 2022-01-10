Bournemouth keeping tabs on QPR man

Bournemouth’s search for more recruits this winter window has led them to Lyndon Dykes, as reported by TeamTALK.

The Cherries have already been linked with a number of strikers and the latest to be considered by Scott Parker is the Scotland man, who has looked sharp since being given the chance in the Championship with QPR.

This year, the player already has six goals and two assists in just 14.3 lots of 90 minutes – which is not a bad return by any means. In the last campaign, he hit double digits too – and that shows he is well capable of producing the goods in the second tier.

Quiz: Can you name which club AFC Bournemouth sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Which club did Bournemouth sell Arnaut Danjuma to? Real Betis Villarreal Valencia Sevilla

He would no doubt provide a solid option for Bournemouth in attack then and while he is unlikely to be bought on the cheap, he would no doubt strengthen an already solid Cherries’ attack.

It won’t be easy for the side to try and snag him this month though, as they face competition from several Premier League outfits. Whilst Scott Parker’s team are well in line for a promotion and a potential title win, there are other options a league higher that could be more attractive for Dykes.

It also means that he is likely to command a high fee. As a key player for QPR, the Hoops could ask for a substantial fee with such interest in his services. The forward might cost a seven-figure fee – and that may price Bournemouth out of the running.

For now though, the club are certainly in the race and if they can seal a deal, then it could get them one step closer to a promotion back into the Premier League.

The Verdict

Lyndon Dykes might be a decent signing for Bournemouth but for QPR to flog him to a divisional rival could be a bad move.

The Hoops do have a good amount of forward options, from Dykes to Charlie Austin. However, selling one of their best assets would certainly be a blow, especially if it aids another second tier side in their quest for promotion.

Dykes is a solid option for Bournemouth if they can land him but there is no guarantee that he would uproot Dom Solanke in his starting berth at the club. However, he would certainly be a good option either alongside him or in rotation.

Would Dykes though want to move to potentially sit on the bench? Would QPR be willing to let him leave when he is one of their best options? If the Cherries can stump up the cash and offer him the chance to be involved in a promotion squad, there is no reason why he wouldn’t be allowed to or want to leave.