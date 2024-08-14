Premier League side Bournemouth and MLS duo St Louis City and FC Cincinnati have all shown an interest in signing Norwich City striker Josh Sargent this summer.

That's according to a report from The Athletic, who say that the Canaries value the American international at over £20million.

Sargent first signed for Norwich in the summer of 2021, when he joined from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Since then, the 24-year-old has made 101 appearances in all competitions for the Carrow Road club, scoring 33 goals and providing seven assists in that time.

Josh Sargent 2023/24 Championship stats for Norwich City - from SofaScore Appearances 26 Goals 16 Shots per Game 2.6 Shots on Target per Game 1.2 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 82% Dribble Success Rate 48% Duel Success Rate 46%

But on the back of an impressive 2023/24 campaign with the club, it seems as though Sargent has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere in the current transfer window.

Top-flight interest emerges in Norwich City striker

As per this latest update, two MLS side, St Louis and Cincinnati have both shown an interest in the striker this summer.

Indeed, it is thought that St Louis - where Sargent previously played at youth level - had made a bid for the 24-year-old.

That though, is said to have been rejected by Norwich, after falling short of the club's reported £20million.

As a result, it is claimed that while St Louis still have a strong interest in Sargent, it apparently remains to be seen if they will be able to complete a deal.

The transfer window for MLS sides is due to close early on Thursday morning UK time, meaning there is not much time left for those American-based clubs to complete a deal.

Of course, the window for clubs in England remains open until the end of the month, and it is suggested that Bournemouth could be keen to bring Sargent to the Premier League this summer.

As things stand, there are still four years remaining on the striker's current contract, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2027/28 season.

That of course, means Norwich are in a strong position to respond to any bids that come in for him over the course of the summer.

The Canaries began the season with a 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Oxford United at the weekend, before beating League One side Stevenage 4-3 in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road.

Canaries must keep hold of Josh Sargent

Despite this interest, it does feel important that Norwich do what they can to retain the services of Sargent beyond the end of the transfer window.

Jonathan Rowe's future at Carrow Road already looks uncertain after his absence from the opening two games of the season, amid reported interest from elsewhere.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Celtic have agreed a permanent deal for Adam Idah, after he spent the second-half of last season on loan from Norwich.

That of course, means that Thorup's side already look as though they could find themselves short on attacking options, so they can ill afford to lose someone as influential as Sargent as well.

Given the lack of time remaining in the window for MLS sides, they may be confident they can see of that interest from the States.

Related Southampton beat Arsenal to Norwich City player Southampton have won the race to the signature of a young Norwich City prospect

However, Bournemouth have both the need and funds to sign a striker following the sale of Dominic Solanke to Tottenham.

That could therefore be more concerning for the Canaries if Andoni Iraola's side set their sights on Sargent.

However the striker's contract situation, and money they have made from other sales, puts them in a strong negotiating position.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems crucial that Norwich do all they can to ensure Sargent is still their player come the start of September, despite this interest from elsewhere.