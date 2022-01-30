Bournemouth in transfer negotiations for Newcastle United player

AFC Bournemouth are closing in on a loan swoop for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old started the first four games of the Premier League season for the Magpies but has since been on the sidelines with a hip injury and is now third choice behind Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe is now set to let him depart for the rest of the 2021-22 season with the Cherries in advanced discussions to bring him to the south coast.

Scott Parker is in the market for a new stopper after Orjan Nyland picked up a calf injury, which could see him miss two months of action.

Despite Nyland only playing once in the league since his arrival, Parker wants fresh competition for Mark Travers and Woodman has been lined-up as the ideal candidate.

Woodman spent two seasons on loan at Swansea City in the Championship between 2019 and 2021, playing 95 times in all competitions for the Welsh club and keeping 34 clean sheets in the process.

The Verdict

Woodman is quite clearly a very good Championship goalkeeper and last season he kept the most clean sheets in the division.

That wasn’t just because he had a good defence in-front of him at Swansea – it sure helped but he won points for the Welsh side on his own.

And with Bournemouth on their own promotion push this season he could come in and immediately help them at that end of the pitch.

Mark Travers is a decent goalkeeper but if it’s a choice between him and Woodman it isn’t much of a debate and it could prove to be a really good deal for the Cherries at the end of the season should they get it over the line.