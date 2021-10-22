Bournemouth in talks over double player agreement

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has told the Bournemouth Echo that the club have already held talks with Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony over their futures as they seek to strike fresh agreements with the youngsters.

The promising duo have taken to the Sky Bet Championship like ducks to water so far and have combined to great effect down the left hand side for the Cherries, who are yet to be beaten in the league so far this season.

It is understood however that the pair are both in the final 12 months of their contracts at the Vitality Stadium, although it has also been suggested that the club holds the option to extend these deals by a further year.

Providing an update on the players’ futures with the club, Parker had this to say recently:

“I know we were initially having some early conversations.

“I’ll have to see in terms of deeper conversations and where they have gone because I am not fully up to speed with it.

“I am also conscious that I don’t want those discussions to go on too long. So, those discussions have to wait, if something can’t get sorted imminently.”

Zemura has played every minute of the club’s league campaign so far at left back and already has an impressive three goals to his name so far from that position.

Meanwhile Anthony has started all but one Championship game so far and has two goals and three assists to his name.

The Verdict

It is so important that Bournemouth secure the futures of these two young players as they could hold the key to the club having a very successful future.

Anthony and Zemura have been like a breath of fresh air for the team this term and it would be fair to say that not many people will have expected them to have had such a lasting impact.

They have made their spots in the team their own and it appears they are there to stay in that starting eleven under Parker.

It is however important that they keep their feet on the ground, as these contract negotiations could distract them from what is most important – their business on the pitch.