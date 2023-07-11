Bournemouth are leading the race to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, according to TEAMtalk.

Scott enjoyed another impressive campaign for the Robins last season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old was named the Championship Young Player of the Year, while he won praise from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who described him as an "unbelievable player" after his side's 3-0 win at Ashton Gate in February.

Scott's performances have not gone unnoticed and he is attracting significant interest from a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

But the Robins' £25 million asking price is proving to be a stumbling block, with Brighton said to be unwilling to make a move at his current valuation.

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly had a bid rejected for Scott in January and although they remain keen, they are unlikely to be able to afford a deal given their well-documented financial restrictions.

West Ham are set to receive over £100 million from Arsenal for Declan Rice and while they will reinvest some of that money, they are "reluctant to splash out £25m" for Scott.

However, Bournemouth will "back new manager Andoni Iraola in the transfer market this summer" and are "ready to test Bristol City’s resolve by meeting their £25m asking price" for Scott, which could give them the edge in the race.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Alex Scott's Bristol City future?

Scott is under contract at Ashton Gate until 2025 and Robins manager Nigel Pearson revealed last month that he expects the England U20 international to remain at the club next season.

"I expect him to be here. He'll be here and that's how I approach the situation," Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol last month.

"When you've got players who are potentially on clubs' wish lists then I think that's a very positive thing for us because it means we've got good players, and he won't be the only one we've got."

"We're not in a hurry to sell anybody, that's the bottom line. There is always going to be speculation about somebody with his amount of talent," Pearson added.

"We know that a number of Premier League clubs have been monitoring him, but so what? Nobody has yet put a bid in.

"If they do, I'm a football manager, that's up to the powers that be here to make that decision as to whether it's an acceptable deal or not.

"Even then I think our owners are very keen to try and keep our best players because if we have a successful season and get promoted, we've got a much better chance of keeping our best players.

"All I need to know is when something happens apart from that, he's our player, he's here, I'm looking forward to him playing for us again this season."

Would Alex Scott be a good signing for Bournemouth?

Scott would be an outstanding addition for the Cherries.

He has established a reputation as one of the most exciting young players in the EFL in recent years and he is certainly capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

It is surprising that top flight clubs seem unwilling to meet the Robins' valuation for a player of Scott's potential, but he would be an excellent investment for Bournemouth and a player who they could make a sizeable profit on in the future.

While Pearson may be keen to keep Scott, it will be incredibly difficult for the midfielder to turn down a move to the Premier League and it would be an intriguing opportunity for him to join Iraola's project at the Vitality Stadium.

If Bournemouth can get a deal over the line, it would be something of a coup for the Cherries given the widespread interest in Scott's services.