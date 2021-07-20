Bournemouth in line for potential windfall as Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal transfer gathers pace

AFC Bournemouth are set to benefit if Sheffield United strike a deal to sell Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to the Daily Express.

Ramsdale only completed a move to Bramall Lane last summer after completing an £18.5million deal for the player, however it seems that the Cherries could be in line for a seven-figure windfall after reportedly adding a 15% sell-on clause into the agreement.

Given the ongoing speculation over his future, it seems that Bournemouth could be ready to cash in those chips sooner than they might have thought.

Reports emerged in the Daily Mail earlier this month suggesting that Arsenal are considering a move for the goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his options between the sticks with Ramsdale being targeted as a rival for Bernd Leno’s number one jersey at the Emirates Stadium.

While Sheffield United suffered relegation last term, Ramsdale certainly impressed after making 42 appearances for the club and keeping six clean sheets in the process.

That record was enough to earn the 23-year-old a spot in England’s Euro 2020 squad this summer, although the goalkeeper didn’t make an appearance during their run to the final against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The verdict

That sell-on clause is looking like a shrewd piece of business from Bournemouth.

Aaron Ramsdale was always going to be a goalkeeper who was on an upward trajectory and that has certainly been proven during his time at Sheffield United.

Despite suffering back-to-back relegations, Ramsdale’s value has only risen and that’s why his next move could be very fruitful for all involved.

Should a move to Arsenal come off it seems that this will be a move that benefit all parties, including the Cherries.