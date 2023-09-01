Highlights Leicester City could let striker Patson Daka leave, as talks with Bournemouth continue for a potential deal.

Daka hasn't had much playing time under manager Enzo Maresca, and his desire to move on could be granted.

The potential departure of Daka wouldn't be a huge setback for Leicester, as they have other strong options in their striker department and have been winning games without him.

Bournemouth remain in talks with Leicester City over a deal for striker Patson Daka.

Leicester City could let Patson Daka leave

It’s been a hectic deadline day for the Foxes, with Enzo Maresca looking to bring players in, whilst he is also aware that departures were on the cards.

And, there could be plenty of movement in the striker department, with the Midlands outfit hoping to win the transfer race to sign Tom Cannon from Everton on a permanent deal.

As a result, an attacker could go, and it’s been apparent for a few weeks that Daka could be on the move this summer.

The former Salzburg man hasn’t hit the heights expected of him since his arrival at the King Power Stadium, and Maresca clearly isn’t a huge fan of the 24-year-old, as he is yet to play under the Italian, whilst he has failed to make the squad in recent weeks.

A reason for that is his desire to move on, and it appears Daka could get his wish, as Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse has confirmed Bournemouth could offer the Zambia international an instant return to the Premier League.

“Patson Daka could yet leave Leicester before the deadline. Bournemouth remain interested and discussions are ongoing.”

Would this be a blow for Leicester?

The reality is that this wouldn’t be a huge setback for Leicester, because the team are doing very well without Daka right now.

If, as expected, the move for Cannon is completed, that would leave the Foxes with Cannon, Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho as three options to play up top. Quite simply, that’s a great range of players for any Championship club, with Maresca likely to play just the one.

The fact Leicester have won every game so far this season shows the new boss is working with a good squad, so letting Daka move on wouldn’t be too much of an issue.

That’s not to say he isn’t a good player, but a transfer could be the right move for all parties. If it’s on a permanent basis, Leicester will want to recoup as much of the £23m they paid as possible, even if they’re sure to take a hit.

Meanwhile, a loan, which seems more likely, will free up space on the wage bill, and if Daka impresses at Bournemouth in the top-flight, it could see his value go up.

What next for Leicester?

There are plenty of deals to be done for Leicester over the coming hours, but all connected to the club will be pleased with how the squad is looking.

It was a huge summer for the club following their relegation, and they made a bold decision to give Maresca his first managerial role in English football, but it’s a decision that appears to have paid off.

The early signs are positive, and he will have no complaints in terms of the backing he has received from the board, during what has been a productive window.

Leicester are back in action against Hull City tomorrow.