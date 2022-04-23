Bournemouth hoping to capitalise on Blackburn situation this summer

Bournemouth are set to reignite their interest in Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has been a key player at Ewood Park this term, scoring three times and adding nine assists as he’s helped them challenge for a place in the Championship top six, but is out of contract in the summer and yet to agree fresh terms with the North West club.

Bournemouth were linked with Rothwell in January and are said to have agreed a £3 million deal for him late in the winter window but it was not completed.

Football Insider has reported that the Cherries are set to reignite their interest in Rothwell as they look to capitalise on his contract situation by landing him on a free transfer.

The South Coast club are understood to be in the market for new central midfielders and are long-term admirers of the Rovers man.

Rangers and Leeds United are among the other clubs that were reported to be interested ahead of the winter window.

The Verdict

Rothwell’s contract situation makes him a very appetising summer target and Bournemouth will surely not be the only club interested.

He’s untested at Premier League level but what we’ve seen from him in recent seasons suggests he’s deserving of a chance to prove himself so that should not be an issue should the Cherries go up.

You’d imagine Blackburn would love to keep hold of the former Manchester United man but it may be hard to convince him to sign a new deal if there are attractive offers from elsewhere.

Ultimately, it’s a situation of Rovers’ own making as they’ve let him run his contract down.