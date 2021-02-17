Bournemouth closing in on managerial appointment as high-profile figure lined up

Bournemouth are set to appoint Thierry Henry as their new manager as the board identified him as the ideal successor to Jason Tindall.

EXCLUSIVE Arsenal legend Thierry Henry set to be named new Bournemouth manager | @MirrorDarrenhttps://t.co/hGYEPzxp3j pic.twitter.com/blZmgNKojU — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 17, 2021

The Cherries made the call to sack Eddie Howe’s former assistant just six months into his time in the top job, after a poor recent run of form.

Jonathan Woodgate was placed in caretaker charge, but the club wanted to appoint a permanent boss, and a host of names, including John Terry and David Wagner, had been linked with the vacancy.

However, the Mirror have revealed that Henry is in line for the Bournemouth job.

They state that the Championship side are confident that they have managed to convince the Arsenal legend to leave current club Montreal Impact to move to the south coast.

That is Henry’s second senior managerial role in football, after he endured a turbulent bow as a boss in charge of Monaco in Ligue 1, a disastrous spell which lasted just 20 games.

But, the 43-year-old had a good reputation as a coach who demands attacking football, and he has rebuilt his reputation somewhat with the MLS side.

He will inherit a Cherries side that are sixth in the Championship ahead of tonight’s game with Rotherham.

The verdict

This is a very interesting appointment! Firstly, it’s great for the league to be able to attract a huge name like Henry, and there will be a real intrigue as to how he copes.

Obviously, he has a mixed record, and Cherries fans may be concerned by Henry’s time with Monaco but he has done okay with Montreal Impact.

He is sure to be a name that the players instantly respect and his style of play appears to suit this Bournemouth squad. With promotion the aim though, it’s a bold, brave move from the hierarchy and it will be interesting to see if the risk pays off.

