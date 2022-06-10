Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest handed transfer boost

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles is reportedly keen to leave Oakwell this summer – in a boost Bournemouth, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest‘s hopes of landing him.

The 22-year-old was a key player during the play-off run under Valerien Ismael and remained pivotal last term – though he was ultimately unable to help the Tykes avoid relegation to League One.

Styles’ current contract runs until 2023 and Barnsley have a one-year option, meaning they’re under no obligation to cash in on him this summer.

However, according to the Yorkshire Post, Styles is one of a number of leading players at Oakwell that are keen to leave – with centre-back Michal Helik also thought to be part of that group.

The former doesn’t seem to be short of suitors with The Mirror reporting earlier this month that promoted Championship trio Bournemouth, Fulham, and Forest have all been watching him.

The 2022 summer transfer window opened today meaning the Premier League new boys are now able to strike a deal for Styles should they want to follow through on that interest.

The Verdict

This is certainly good news for Bournemouth, Fulham, and Forest.

Styles’ is a bright talent and while there are certainly question marks about whether he’s ready to impact Premier League games, the 22-year-old would be a smart signing from a long-term perspective.

The player’s stance cannot be a surprise to Barnsley as, while losing him will clearly be a blow should he depart, they should not have expected a player of his quality to be content in League One.

We could well see a fair bit of squad turnover at Oakwell this summer, with the Tykes thought to be keen to get rid of some of their recent transfer flops and some key players understood to be keen to leave.