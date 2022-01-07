Bournemouth eyeing up transfer move for Blackburn Rovers player

Blackburn Rovers could be set to lose star midfielder Joe Rothwell this month with Championship rivals AFC Bournemouth planning to take advantage of his current contract situation, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old Manchester United academy graduate signed for Rovers in 2018 from Oxford United and has been a key player for the Lancashire side since his arrival.

Rothwell has made 144 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn and this season has been his most productive and creative yet with two goals and seven assists in 25 outings in the middle of the park.

The AFC Bournemouth January transfer window quiz – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 1) How many signings did Bournemouth make in the last winter window? Two Three Four Five

His future at Ewood Park though is up in the air with his contract set to expire this summer, and now Scott Parker is aiming to plunder his promotion rivals for an extra body in his midfield.

Football Insider believe that the Cherries are planning on offering a seven-figure fee for Rothwell’s services in an attempt to test Blackburn’s resolve – even though the club’s owners the Venkys have already stated that they have no plans to sell any key players this month, per the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (04/01, 10:52).

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray has spoken time and time again regarding his out of contract stars and the dilemmas he is facing in regards to if he should cash in or risk losing them on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Now it appears that Bournemouth are going to try and potentially turn the head of Rothwell with a bid to try and add to their already stacked midfield area.

Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Ben Pearson, Philip Billing and Ryan Christie already make up an excellent array of talent for Championship level so you have to wonder where Rothwell would fit in there.

Blackburn should be trying their best to resist any offers though as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League – but it may come down to Rothwell’s choice when it’s all said and done.