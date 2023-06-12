Following a fantastic 2022-23 Championship season, the stock of midfielder Alex Scott is at an all-time high - and that means Bristol City supporters should probably expect the club to cash in on him this summer.

The Guernsey maestro has had a remarkable rise in the last two years and he's had interest from top flight clubs for as long as that, but never as much as he has this summer.

Whilst one goal and five assists in 42 Championship outings this past season on the face of it doesn't look outstanding, Scott's general performances levels have been in the upper echelons of the division, leading to plenty of Premier League clubs being linked with his services.

City's £25 million price-tag on his head though looks like a stumbling block currently for some clubs, and a new team to join the race for his services have that exact same issue.

Bournemouth keen on Alex Scott

Following an unexpected survival in the Premier League, Bournemouth look ready to splash the cash and according to the Daily Mail, they have lined Scott up as a target.

The Cherries are no stranger to raiding Ashton Gate for talents having taken Ghana international forward Antoine Semenyo in the January window, and they have made Scott a real player of interest this summer.

However, City's hardline stance on Scott and his price is deterring Bournemouth from making an offer, with the Robins having the safety net currently of the 19-year-old having two years left on his contract at the club.

Bournemouth were taken over by American businessman Bill Foley back in December and he invested into the squad in the mid-season transfer window, which ended up keeping them in the top flight.

They currently see £25 million as too much though for Scott, and they aren't the only club to feel that way with West Ham United and Wolves also not wanting to sign the teenager for that price.

Will Alex Scott leave Bristol City this summer?

Unless the Robins reduce their price-tag for Scott, then it looks like he will be blocked from departing for the Premier League this summer.

£25 million is a lot of money for many Premier League clubs to pay for a player who has only played at Championship level, but Scott clearly has immense potential and has showed signs that he could make the step up immediately.

For a club like Bournemouth though it would mean paying somewhat close to their transfer record, so you can understand why they'd be a little hasty to commit to a move.

Later in the summer though, there may be clubs who join the race that are willing to pay the price though, so it's a saga that could end up rumbling on until the end of August.