Bournemouth are working on a deal to secure Jack Stephens on a permanent basis.

The Southampton defender spent the season out on loan to the Cherries as they earned their place in the Premier League for a second consecutive season.

The Saints’ time in the top flight came to an end after 11 years, suffering relegation by coming bottom of the table.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth are now looking to seal a deal to keep Stephens at the club beyond his current loan spell.

How did Jack Stephens fare at Bournemouth last season?

The 29-year-old featured 15 times in the league for Gary O’Neil’s side, 13 of those appearances coming as a start.

Stephens had fallen out of favour at Southampton, making just 11 league appearances the campaign prior.

The Englishman provided experience and defensive cover at the Vitality, which could be seen as a big asset to have in the squad.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee Southampton would look for in a potential sale, but it could work out best for all parties to agree a deal.

Southampton will want to earn money that can be reinvested back into their squad in order to compete for promotion next season.

While Bournemouth will be hoping to secure a deal quickly in order to get their transfer business underway smoothly.

How much did Jack Stephens cost Southampton?

Stephens signed for Southampton in 2011 from Plymouth Argyle, joining on an initial three-year deal worth a reported £150,000.

He has been a mainstay of the squad until last summer since 2016, becoming a consistent figure in the squad under Ronald Koeman.

However, the move to Bournemouth last summer represented the beginning of the end of his time at St. Mary’s, with a permanent move away this summer now looking increasingly likely.

Should Southampton cash-in on Jack Stephens?

This is a move that should suit all parties.

Stephens will more than likely want to remain in the Premier League instead of taking the drop-down to the Championship.

The Englishman isn’t likely to be key to any kind of promotion charge so can be let go at the right fee without much fuss.

Bournemouth will also be signing a decent squad player who can provide defensive cover when needed.

A reasonable fee should get this deal over the line, and both clubs should move on quickly to more important transfer business.