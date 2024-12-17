Bournemouth are one of a number of teams with an interest in signing Sheffield United striker Tyrese Campbell.

According to Talksport, the Cherries are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

The forward has scored six times in 14 Championship appearances so far this season, with the Blades currently in the mix for automatic promotion.

Campbell made the switch to Bramall Lane in the summer, and has a contract with Chris Wilder’s side until the summer of 2027.

Tyrese Campbell's stats 2024/25 (as of Dec. 17th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.90 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.53 Shots 2.86 Assists 0.15 Expected assists (xAG) 0.20 npxG + xAG 0.72 Shot-creating actions 1.96

Bournemouth eye Sheffield United move

Bournemouth are reportedly keeping tabs on Campbell following his impressive run of form in recent weeks.

The striker has bagged six goals in his last eight league games, playing a crucial role in Sheffield United moving into top spot in the Championship table.

Given he was signed in the summer, it remains to be seen whether the Blades would be willing to cash in on the forward so soon.

Sheffield United have a strong negotiating position given he still has more than two years left on his current contract.

However, it is believed that there are multiple clubs with an interest in the 24-year-old at this stage.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could also be tempting for Campbell, who could follow in his father’s footsteps by competing in the top flight of English football.

Sheffield United’s promotion ambitions

Sheffield United themselves could also be competing in the first division from next season if they can maintain their strong start to the campaign.

Wilder’s side have moved three points clear of second place Leeds United following their 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

With just two games remaining before we reach the halfway mark, the Yorkshire outfit sit four points clear of third place Burnley.

Next up for Sheffield United is a trip to face Cardiff City on 21 December.

Sheffield United will want to avoid major January sales

Sheffield United will have no interest in selling any key players in January unless a dynamite offer arrives.

They are in the mix for promotion, which is worth so much to the club if they can get over the line in a top two spot, far more than any deal they could be offered by Bournemouth.

Campbell is also just in the door and is now really starting to fire, so it’s highly unlikely the club will want to part ways so soon.

Perhaps in the summer, if Sheffield United fail to gain promotion, but a January deal seems far from possible at this stage.