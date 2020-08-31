Bournemouth dealt double injury blow ahead of new Championship season

Bournemouth have suffered a double injury blow with just under two weeks until the Championship season gets underway.

The Bournemouth Echo have revealed that forward Callum Wilson was ruled out of the Cherries friendly with Benfica on Sunday after struggling with an achilles injury, with the full extent of the injury not yet known.

And, David Brooks couldn’t play a part either after an injury to his ankle, and that means the youngster had to withdraw from the Wales squad ahead of the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Both Brooks and Wilson have been star players for the Cherries over the last year, and if neither are able to feature in the first league game of the season then it would be a big blow for the side.

Bournemouth take on Blackburn Rovers on the opening weekend, and will be hoping to get an early win under their belts.

Can you get 100% in this Bournemouth quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Which club is Shaun MacDonald playing for now? Wigan Athletic Rotherham United Coventry City Wycombe Wanderers

The verdict

Both will be big misses if they’re to be out for a number of weeks, and the Cherries will want to make sure that they can get them back as quick as possible ready for the start of the new season.

It’ll be an interesting to see if either of the players will leave the club in the coming month as well, with both Wilson and Brooks attracting interest from top-flight clubs.

New boss Jason Tindall will be determined to get them fit and raring to go for the opener, but it’s set to be a race against time.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.