Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, according to The Sun.

Palace reportedly had a £7.5 million bid turned down for Edwards last summer and they are ready to return with another offer in the coming months, but they face significant competition from a number of their Premier League rivals.

Posh are said to have valued Edwards at £10 million last year, but their failure to win promotion from League One "may put them under more financial pressure" to sell.

Edwards established himself in the Peterborough first-team in the 2021-22 season, impressing with his performances despite his side's relegation from the Championship and he remained a regular last term, making 44 appearances in all competitions as Darren Ferguson's men were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has been capped by England at youth level and he was included in the squad for the U20 World Cup this summer.

What is the latest on Ronnie Edwards' Peterborough United future?

Edwards is under contract at the Weston Homes Stadium until 2025 and Posh director of football Barry Fry revealed that the club have rejected multiple bids for the defender.

Fry predicted that Edwards' involvement in the U20 World Cup would raise his profile and admitted it is inevitable he will eventually depart.

"Every club in the country, and worldwide really, will be watching these England games," Fry told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire earlier this month.

"It puts values on the players' heads. We've had several bids for Ronnie Edwards that we've turned down, but he will go eventually because he's class.

"Benjamin Arthur is the same. He's three years younger but he's going to be just as good, if not better.

"This boy's a bit taller [than Edwards], he's very elegant, very cool, calm and collected.

"They're both going to be great players and they're both going to go into a Premier League side when the time is ready, no doubt about that whatsoever."

Would Ronnie Edwards be a good signing for Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle or Tottenham?

Edwards would be an outstanding addition for any Premier League side.

He is a player with huge potential and at 20, he still has plenty of room for development, so he would represent an excellent long-term investment.

A move to Newcastle or Tottenham would likely be a more appealing proposition for Edwards, but he would have a stronger chance of receiving regular game time at Bournemouth or Palace.

Posh will demand a significant fee for Edwards, but given his ability and the potential to make a sizeable profit on him in the future, he is certainly worth pursuing for top flight clubs this summer.