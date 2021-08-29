Bournemouth continue battle with Fulham for Championship midfielder

Bournemouth and Fulham remain in pursuit of Swansea City captain Matt Grimes, as per a tweet from The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Daily Mail first reported that the promotion-chasing Championship duo were interested back in mid-July, also stating that Southampton and Newcastle United were providing higher-level interest.

Grimes, who joined The Swans from hometown club Exeter City in 2015, has proceeded to make over 150 appearances for the South Walian club, scoring eight times, and assisting a further eight in the process.

The 26-year-old has also played every single minute for The Swans this Championship season, whilst wearing the captain’s armband in all of them.

The midfielder has also represented England at youth-level, featuring for both the U20s and U21s, and also captained the U20s against Mexico.

The verdict

Grimes is a player who has consistently shone for The Swans and is deserving of a move to a team that will be challenging for automatic promotion come the end of the season.

In fact, he has probably earned the right to play in the Premier League over the last few years, with his wand of a left foot and excellent vision, making him such a composed figure in possession.

He also works relentlessly, something that would particularly suit Scott Parker’s game at Bournemouth.

Grimes’ leadership has guided Swansea into the play-offs twice in succession, but it remains to be seen if he embarks on a journey elsewhere.

Grimes has the technical ability, work rate, know-how of the game, and desire to succeed at the highest level, whether that be now, or with a side with strong hopes of winning promotion.

