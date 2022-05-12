Bournemouth considering transfer move for Stoke City player following promotion

Bournemouth are considering a move for Stoke City’s Joe Bursik as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department following promotion.

The Cherries secured a return to the top-flight by finishing second in the Championship and attention for Scott Parker has now turned to building a squad that can compete in the Premier League.

And, according to TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the Potters stopper has emerged as target for the south coast outfit.

The 21-year-old, who has represented England at U21 level, featured in 19 games for Stoke this season and whilst he struggled with injuries on occasions, he is very highly-rated.

Therefore, Michael O’Neill may be reluctant to lose the keeper but the reality is that the financial situation at the Staffordshire club means they may have to cash in if a suitable offer arrives.

Bringing in a new keeper was always going to be a priority for Bournemouth this summer as Parker looks to have serious competition for Mark Travers, who was number one this season.

Freddie Woodman joined in January on loan from Newcastle but he will return to the Magpies ahead of next season.

Did these 25 Stoke City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 John Carew joined Stoke on loan from West Ham. True False

The verdict

This would be a decent signing for Bournemouth as they do need a keeper to compete with Travers and Bursik is someone who has the talent to kick-on and become a top-flight keeper.

As well as that, he may be willing to set on the bench initially, with Travers likely to start the season as first-choice in goal for the newly-promoted side.

From Stoke’s perspective, Bursik is obviously a talent and not someone they want to sell but if a serious offer arrives they may do business.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.