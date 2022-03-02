Bournemouth confirm significant player updates

Bournemouth have confirmed that four players have extended their stay with the club, including Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura.

We're delighted to confirm the contracts of Jaidon Anthony, Jordan Zemura, Zeno Ibsen Rossi and Christian Saydee have been extended 📝 Full details 👇 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 2, 2022

The duo have emerged as important members of Scott Parker’s squad as they look to win promotion to the Premier League, featuring in 30 and 22 games in the campaign so far respectively.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the Cherries have taken the opportunity to extend their deals, as the club announced on their official site that a 12-month option has been triggered in both of their contracts, meaning they will be at the Vitality Stadium until 2023 at least.

Elsewhere, the south coast outfit revealed that striker Christian Saydee and defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi had signed fresh terms, with Saydee committed until 2023 and Ibsen Rossi for an additional year.

The pair are currently out on loan, with Saydee in League One with Burton Albion, whilst Ibsen Rossi is with Dundee in the Scottish Premiership.

It remains to be seen whether new deals will be agreed with Zemura and Anthony after they have both broken through into the first-team.

The verdict

This is a good day for Bournemouth as they have extended the stay of four talented players, so the fans will be pleased.

Securing Zemura and Anthony had to be a priority given the contribution they have made this season, although they still don’t have long to run on their deals, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they tried to do something else with the pair in the summer.

This also sends a message to those coming through that opportunities are available at Bournemouth and they can be a part of Parker’s squad.

