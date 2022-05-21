Bournemouth confirm departure of experienced player following promotion

Bournemouth have confirmed that Gary Cahill will leave the club in the coming weeks when his contract expires.

The 36-year-old joined Scott Parker’s side on a one-year deal ahead of the current campaign, and he went on to make 22 appearances to help the Cherries to automatic promotion.

Whilst the Chelsea legend was an important player in the early months of the season, the arrival of Nat Phillips in January saw him fall out of the XI and he didn’t feature during the run-in.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the club announced today that Cahill was among the players who will be leaving when his deal expires this summer.

The former England international is one of five players to depart, with Brennan Camp, Ryan Glover, Connor Kurran-Browne and Luke Nippard also in the same situation.

It remains to be seen whether Cahill gets another club or if he calls it a day after a fantastic career.

Bringing in at least one new centre-back is sure to be a priority for Parker as he plans for Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League.

The verdict

With how the season ended for Cahill at the Cherries it’s no surprise that he hasn’t been offered a new deal because the reality is that he wouldn’t get much, if any, game time moving forward.

Nevertheless, his contribution to the club this season will certainly be appreciated by all connected to Bournemouth.

So, whilst he didn’t play as much as he would’ve wanted, Cahill helped the club achieve their goal of promotion.

