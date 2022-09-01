Bournemouth, Bristol City and Watford set sights on Championship talent

Bournemouth, Bristol City and Watford are showing late interest in Wigan Athletic winger Callum Lang, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the three clubs in pursuit have the exciting winger high up on their priority lists coming into Deadline Day.

The 23-year-old was left out of Wigan’s squad on Tuesday night during their 1-1 draw with West Brom, however, Wigan boss Leam Richardson confirmed that Lang needed a scan after last weekend’s clash with Burnley.

Lang is yet to score or provide an assist in the Championship this season but he did prove to be a top performer for the Latics during their promotion-winning campaign last time out, netting 18 times and providing a further 11 assists.

With Bournemouth perceivably possessing the advantage, given their Premier League status, it remains to be seen if anything materialises before the window slams shut.

The verdict

Lang is an exciting attacker who is very direct and intelligent on the right wing, and he is someone who certainly has the required qualities to thrive at the top end of the Championship.

Admittedly, it is difficult to determine whether a Premier League move would be the right next step for him, but if Bournemouth were to win the race, it would be no surprise if an immediate loan was sanctioned.

Possessing a contract that expires in 2025, and being an extremely vital part of Richardson’s Latics, it is likely that Wigan would demand a sizeable fee for his services.

Something that would likely rule the Robins out, whilst Watford would perhaps have to wait to see how Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr’s situations play out.