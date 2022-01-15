Bournemouth boss Scott Parker sends Dom Solanke message amid transfer links

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has urged star striker Dominic Solanke to keep his focus after interest grows in him this January.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker has been in top form this season which has inevitably attracted interest from clubs in the top tier, with Newcastle reportedly looking closely at the onetime England International.

This hasn’t surprised Parker as he told the Bournemouth Echo: “I am not surprised that Dom Solanke is going to be linked.

“I am not surprised that some of my other players will be linked with Premier League clubs. Why? Because they are good players. They are showing that.”

Despite the interest, Parker has insisted that it’s normal for this to occur to top performing players but wants Solanke and his squad to remain focussed on the task in hand: “This is part and parcel of the world we live in.

“In January for one month, loads of names will get put out there about who is signing who. Then in the summer, the same. This is part of your job, this is what happens.

“What is key is these players remain focused. They remain focused and understand what has got them to this point.

“I expect that January will come and there will be more names chucked out there, more clubs. This is just it, this is just what happens.”

Parker will be hoping Solanke can continue his good form as his side take on Luton in the 12:30 kick-off on Saturday.

The Verdict

It’s unsurprising that Solanke is being linked elsewhere. He’s arguably enjoying his best ever individual season which is saying something considering his 20/21 season was highly productive.

Solanke fits the right profile of player for a club like Newcastle who have all the riches that is well documented but are struggling to attract the big players because of their current situation in the table.

Solanke could be swayed with that in mind with money potentially being a big factor, but the most telling might be the potential to link up with Eddie Howe again who brought him to Bournemouth.

That being said, it would be a surprise to see Solanke leave Bournemouth and an even bigger surprise to see Bournemouth entertain any bids for their star player as they fight for a place in the top two.