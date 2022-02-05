Bournemouth boss Scott Parker reveals thinking behind Newcastle United agreement

Bournemouth raised a few eyebrows with the signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on transfer deadline day.

Scott Parker brought the 24-year old former England Under21 international as one of five players on transfer deadline day raising a number of questions about the number one shirt for the Mark Travers.

Parker has reportedly held a long-running admiration for Woodman and was initially his first choice goalkeeper target when the former Fulham boss took over in the summer.

That move didn’t materialise, leaving the number one shirt to Mark Travers who has impressed so far this season.

The 22-year-old has gone on to become one of the most reliable and consistent performers for the Cherries and has racked up the most clean sheets of any goalkeeper so far this season.

Travers has already won the battle against Orjan Nyland, who left the club on Monday and Parker doesn’t see that changing any time soon, as he told Dorset Live: “Travs has got the shirt at the moment.

“Travs has done extremely well, incredibly well. But if you want to be operating in and around where we’re operating – you look at the other teams that are expected or want to expect to go up automatically – those clubs have strong competition in all positions.

“I certainly feel in the keeper position we have exactly that now. So, it is good competition for Trav and obviously Fred will push and push.”

Parker pressed hard for the signature of Woodman and is hopeful that his experience will bring a lot to his side currently chasing promotion: “He brings experience in this division, definitely.

“He’s a young keeper and is still in his development, but probably not young in this division, really. He’s a big character.”

The Verdict

It was certainly a risk to bring in Woodman and the finances potentially involved in the deal meant there’s extra pressure for all parties to perform.

However, it could prove to be a masterstroke from Parker. Travers has been excellent this season but has so far not had real competition for his place, so this move could very well get the best out of him.

Not only that, but Woodman has experience of pushing for promotion under Steve Cooper at Swansea and his experience will go along way for both Travers and the squad.