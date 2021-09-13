Bournemouth boss Scott Parker makes QPR claim ahead of showdown

AFC Bournemouth will be looking to back up their impressive 3-0 victory over Barnsley when they host Queens Park Rangers at the Vitality Stadium tomorrow.

The Cherries have made a relatively positive start to life under the guidance of manager Scott Parker this season as they have picked up 12 points from their opening six league games.

Currently fifth in the second-tier, Bournemouth will leapfrog the Hoops in the league standings if they secure victory in-front of their own supporters on Tuesday.

Whilst Parker will be confident in his side’s ability to secure a positive result in this fixture, he knows that he cannot afford to underestimate a QPR outfit who have already scored 14 goals in the Championship.

Tasked with guiding Bournemouth back to the Premier League, Parker could send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division by overseeing an eye-catching display in the club’s showdown with the Hoops.

Making reference to QPR, the Cherries boss has admitted that Warburton’s side are likely to cause his side a different set of problems compared to Barnsley and thus the club will need to be prepared to deal with these threats.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Parker said: “They’ve [QPR] got some good quality, good experience in their squad.

“Mark’s done a very good job there.

“Unbeaten as well, so they’re going to cause us different problems on Tuesday night.

“We need to be prepped for that.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be an enthralling clash between two sides who have both illustrated a willingness to play exciting, attacking football this season.

In order for Bournemouth to have the best chance of sealing all three points in this fixture, Parker may need to turn to Dominic Solanke for inspiration.

The forward has already scored five goals for the Cherries this season in all competitions and will fancy his chances of adding to his tally tomorrow.

Providing that Solanke is able to help his side secure victory, there is no reason why Bournemouth cannot use the confidence gained from this showdown to push on in the Championship later this year.