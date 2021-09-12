Bournemouth boss Scott Parker makes Gary Cahill admission after recent events

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has admitted to the Bournemouth Echo that he felt Gary Cahill had a solid debut for the club on Saturday as they ran out 3-0 winners over Barnsley.

Goals from Jordan Zemura and Dominic Solanke secured a comfortable victory on home turf for the Cherries against the Tykes and as a result continued their largely positive start to the campaign under Parker.

Cahill featured for the entire 90 minutes alongside Lloyd Kelly at centre back and put in a strong display during his first start for the club that he arrived at after leaving Crystal Palace over the summer.

Speaking after the game, Parker was quick to lavish praise on his player, as he stated the following on Cahill’s performance:

“Really solid. Clean sheet, I think he showed his experience.

“You’re bringing a squad together, a group of men that you want to be successful and you look at every facet of that.

“What Gaz brings is vast experience which we need. I think we’ve got a good, dynamic young squad.”

The strong showing at home sees the Cherries up to fifth place in the league standings, whilst Barnsley have fallen down to 17th off the back of the defeat on the South Coast.

Cahill’s contract with Bournemouth runs until the end of this current season and he will be hoping that he can help the club to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the second attempt after falling short last term.

The Verdict

This was a good first outing for Cahill and his form is only sure to improve as he continues to rack up the minutes in a Bournemouth shirt moving forwards.

He has won everything that there is to win in the English and European game and will provide strong leadership skills to what is a very young team at the Vitality Stadium.

The early signs are that he will start regularly alongside Kelly and the two players certainly complemented each other very well during Saturday’s game.

If they can keep their form to a high level, Bournemouth will be a very tough nut for opposition attacks to crack.